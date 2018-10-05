Fredericton police chief suspends another officer for alleged misconduct

Another Fredericton police officer has been suspended after an allegation of misconduct.

Const. Zach Coady was suspended with pay after a resolution could not be reached at a settlement conference, said Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

Bartlett declined to say what the complaint was about.

"Further details will only be available through the arbitration process," she said.

No criminal proceedings are involved in Coady's case, Bartlett said.

CBC News was unable to reach​ Coady for comment.

An arbitration hearing is listed on the New Brunswick Police Commission's website but without a date or location.

The complaint against Coady was lodged by Chief Leanne Fitch.

CBC News contacted the New Brunswick Police Commission on Friday morning and was told no one would be available to comment until Tuesday.

Jeff Smiley and Cherie Campbell, two former Fredericton police officers, went through similar commission hearings before being dismissed from the force.

Smiley and Campbell both appealed their dismissals and lost.

Darrell Brewer resigned in May 2018 after he was sentenced to four months in jail for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment. He was previously found guilty of impaired driving.