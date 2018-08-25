Fredericton police officer under investigation following conduct complaint

A Fredericton Police Force officer is under investigation following a conduct complaint, the force announced Friday afternoon.

It stems from a call for service last Saturday, public information officer Alycia Bartlett said in a statement.

"Evidence was reviewed, and a conduct complaint was filed to investigate the officer's actions," she said.

The officer has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the Police Act investigation.

The New Brunswick Police Commission, the province's independent police watchdog, has been notified, said Bartlett.

No other information about the officer has been released.

The officer will remain on administrative duties until the investigation is complete, said Bartlett.