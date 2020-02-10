Fredericton police search for missing 39-year-old man

Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public's help in locating Jason Philip Cote of Fredericton. 

Jason Cote was last heard from at the beginning of the month and his family is concerned for his well-being. (Fredericton Police Force)

Police say Cote, 39 , was last heard from on Feb. 1 and was reported missing on Feb. 5. 

Police say Cote's family is concerned for his well-being. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. 

Cote is described as being five feet and 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and has beard. His eye colour is hazel. 

Police say they are not able to provide a description of the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen. 

