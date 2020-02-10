Fredericton police search for missing 39-year-old man

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public's help in locating Jason Philip Cote of Fredericton.

Police say Cote, 39 , was last heard from on Feb. 1 and was reported missing on Feb. 5.

Police say Cote's family is concerned for his well-being. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Cote is described as being five feet and 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and has beard. His eye colour is hazel.

Police say they are not able to provide a description of the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen.