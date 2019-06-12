Skip to Main Content
Police investigate death of man in Fredericton house fire as a homicide
New Brunswick

The death of a man discovered inside a home on Canterbury Drive in Fredericton on June 5 following a house fire is being investigated as a homicide.

CBC News ·
Fredericton police believe the death of a man in a house fire last Wednesday was a homicide. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The man was found dead inside the house on Canterbury Drive, on the south side of Fredericton, last Wednesday.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Cody Cleghorn of Beaver Dam, which is about 20 kilometres south of the city.

They don't believe the incident was random, and no arrests have been made. 

Police said last week that both the fire and sudden death were suspicious

On Wednesday, they asked anyone with video surveillance or dashcam video from the area of the fire June 5 between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. to contact them at 506-460-2300, reference file 19-12017.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

 

