29-year-old man identified as Fredericton homicide victim

Justin Leigh Finnemore, a 29-year-old man from Fredericton, has been identified as the victim of the weekend homicide in the New Brunswick capital, police say.

Finnemore died in hospital Saturday morning from his injuries after being shot, according to Alycia Bartlett, public information officer with the Fredericton Police Force.

He had been dropped off at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital and the vehicle that brought him left the area. It was soon tracked down, and several people were taken into custody and later released unconditionally.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges have been laid, Bartlett said.

"Police do not believe that this was a random shooting," Bartlett said in a statement.

"At this time, investigators do not have any information that this incident is connected with the homicide in Wilmot Park on April 15, 2020."

Clark Ernest Greene, 31, was found dead in the south side park last month, and police are still investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.