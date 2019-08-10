Shaken, but won't break: Fredericton police still healing a year after fatal shooting

A year after a shooting that claimed the lives of two police officers and two civilians, the Fredericton Police Force is still trying to heal.

But in a statement released on Saturday, the force credits the residents of Fredericton for helping them through that process. Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet read a statement from the force to media on Saturday morning.

"Your collective arms wrapped around us as we grieved the loss of our friends and colleagues, and worked to adapt to our new normal," said the statement, issued by the men and women of the force.

"Without the incredible showing of compassion, support and kindness that you have shown us since August 10, 2018, we would not have been able to heal as we have."

Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial outside the police station in Fredericton on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The force credits the residents of Fredericton with helping them heal. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

A year ago, a gunman at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive opened fire, killing police officers Sara Burns, 43, and Robb Costello, 45, and civilians Donnie Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Costello and Burns, both constables, were the first to respond to the call on Fredericton's north side that day.

On Saturday morning, Fredericton police had a special changing of the guard between the night and day shift, where the night crew was thanked for its service.

Police officers Robert Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43 were killed in the north-side shooting in Fredericton a year ago. (Fredericton Police Force/Twitter)

The gesture was symbolic, as last year's shooting happened during the shift change.

"We were shaken, but we will not let this break us,' the statement reads. "The community has rallied together like we have never seen before."

Fredericton residents will continue to show their support on Saturday evening by holding hands along the St. John River.