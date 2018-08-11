Police release name of man facing 4 counts of 1st-degree murder in Fredericton shooting

Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton Friday.

The 48-year-old was charged on Saturday. He is accused of killing Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, as well as Fredericton residents Donald Adam Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Raymond is scheduled to make a court appearance Aug. 27.

From left: Lawrence Robert Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Sara Burns died in Friday's shooting. (Fredericton Police Force/Facebook)

He was arrested Friday and taken to hospital with serious injuries after the shootings at an apartment complex on the north side of the city.

Initially, the hospital and Fredericton police indicated others were also being treated for gunshot wounds.

But on Saturday, RCMP clarified that no one else was wounded in the shooting apart from the four dead.

Fredericton police have planned a news conference for 1 p.m. AT to give the public an update on the case.

The homicide investigation has now been taken over by the RCMP.

Anyone with photos or video footage of the events that transpired Friday morning on Brookside Drive are being asked to upload images and video to this police website.

Costello and Burns were shot after being the first officers to respond to a call about shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Brookside Drive in the city's north end at 7:10 a.m. AT.

Eyewitnesses said they heard dozens of shots.

David MacCoubrey, one of the witnesses to the shooting in Fredericton, says at one point he felt like taking a knife outside to try and do something to help police apprehend the suspect. Speaking to The National, MacCoubrey recounts the shooting, and how upsetting it was to know people were dying. 2:37

Martin Gaudet, the deputy Fredericton police chief, said the officers who died were shot as they approached two civilians who were lying on the ground.

Flowers, teddy bears and messages of support are piling up outside the police station in Fredericton. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

A perimeter was set up and the neighbourhood was sealed off while residents were told to stay inside.

At 9:30 a.m., police entered an apartment and arrested Raymond. A window on the top floor of the building showed holes left by tear gas canisters.

Police declared the threat to the neighbourhood over at about 11 a.m.

Local force gets help

Ross White, chief superintendent of the New Brunswick RCMP, said the major crimes division assisted local police in the investigation Friday.

Police officers from other agencies across the province will be patrolling the city in the coming days and weeks to provide some relief to the force.