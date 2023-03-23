Fredericton police sergeant facing criminal harassment charge

A Fredericton police sergeant charged with criminal harassment is seeking to negotiate a "resolution" to his case.

Sgt. Jason Forward was scheduled for a first appearance in Fredericton provincial court Thursday to answer to a charge of criminal harassment.

The charge against Forward alleges he repeatedly followed someone from place to place in a manner that caused them to fear for their safety, between March 10 and Sept. 28, 2022, in Fredericton.

Forward did not show up to court in person on Thursday, but was represented by defence lawyer T.J. Burke, who requested an adjournment.

Burke said he's been talking to the Crown about the possibility of negotiations that could result in a "resolution."

Burke did not elaborate on what resolution he's seeking, and the matter was adjourned until May 2.

Megan Barker, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, in an email said Forward is currently on administrative duties.

Barker said the Miramichi Police Force led the investigation that led to the charge and declined to say whether the allegations relate to actions while he was on duty.

22-year member of force

Forward has been an officer with Fredericton police for more than 22 years, according to a Facebook post by the force that highlighted his 20-year anniversary.

According to the post from May 2020, he started as an auxiliary officer and worked as part of the emergency response team for 17 years.

He also worked as an investigator in the force's drugs and major crime section.