Fredericton police chief may pull school resource officers as part of restructuring

Fredericton's new police chief says he plans to put more officers on city streets to fight rising crime — even if it means taking them out of high schools.

Police Chief Roger Brown spoke to the city's public safety committee this week about plans to restructure the police force to get more officers on night shifts and at other times when they're most needed.

"You can't be everything to everybody, when you need to focus resources on needs within the city," Brown said.

The chief said he has already started making changes to staffing, with plans to shift away from resource officers in high schools, community policing and neighbourhood action teams.

For a number of years, Leo Hayes High School, which has 1,600 students and Fredericton High School with 1,900, have each had a resource officer. That police officer investigates any criminal complaints, answers student questions and helps keep the school safe during a regular school day.

Although the designated officers could be removed from the schools, Brown said someone in the patrol platoons would be responsible for responding when police are needed there.

School district not concerned

David McTimoney, superintendent for the Anglophone West School District, said he has met with the police chief and is confident the police will continue to serve Leo Hayes and Fredericton High well.

"He has told us that the police presence will be available, we just don't know exactly how that will look yet," McTimoney said.

"We have confidence in his plans. We know he has an important job and protecting our capital city is his number one priority with his police force."

McTimoney said the new model hasn't been finalized but he expects it will be in place by the end of the year.

"Even though there's not a school resource officer in place … if we have an immediate need, we contact the police. And they've not let us down as of yet."

Responding to criminal activity

The restructuring could also include having more officers work on a Friday night instead of a Monday, or putting more out during rush-hour on weekdays and fewer on a Sunday afternoon, Brown said.

"It's looking at how we deploy resources, and making sure we are using the right people at the right time for the right reasons," Brown told reporters. "That may mean more officers on the streets, in cars and on foot."

The crime picture has changed, and Brown said there is an increased need for more police to respond. An increase in crime in recent years could be related to drugs, financing drug habits, addiction and youth at risk.

The shooting deaths of four people on the city's north side in 2018 also drove up crime statistics.

Fredericton police chief Roger Brown says the force needs to be restructured, and he's already started making some changes. Chief Brown spoke to reporters after he gave an update to Fredericton's public safety and environment committee. 8:13

While Brown said he understands the importance of being proactive in the community, he said there aren't enough police officers for different shifts.

"I think it would be a dream world to think that you're going to hit the mark on everything everywhere. But the fact of the matter is, I have to put the organization in the best position I can to have them be able to respond. Whatever that looks like."

Police hiring more officers

The police force is also hiring more officers.

Council has approved funding for 10 additional officers over the next two years — bringing the force up to 115. The goal is to make the force stronger after last year's shootings on the north side of Fredericton in August.

"Doesn't matter if it's policing or in the private sector, things happen in life. And as an organization, we just focus on doing what we can for them to get them back to work."

Brown, who was appointed to a three-year renewable term, is the former assistant commissioner of RCMP New Brunswick's J-Division.

He has 36 years of policing experience with the RCMP, where he started as a constable in Rivière-du-Loup, Que., and made his way up through the ranks of J Division.

Former police chief Leanne Fitch retired in June.