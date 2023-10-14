Fredericton considers replacing RCMP with own police force in annexed parts of city

Councillors are considering a plan for the Fredericton Police Force to uphold the law in parts of the city it annexed this year because of local government reform.

But the plan will cost taxpayers $523,756 more in the first year, and $232,280 more annually, than what it currently costs for the RCMP to police those areas.

On Tuesday, councillors approved in principle that plan as part of its 2024 budget process. It will require further deliberations going into November before it is formally approved.

The vote in favour of the plan comes after a presentation by Deputy Chief Scott Patterson last month about why it would be better for the Fredericton Police Force to replace the RCMP in areas that became part of city jurisdiction on Jan. 1.

"We had a call in the newly [annexed] area around Pepper Creek — somebody shot at a house," said Patterson, giving an example during his presentation to the city's public safety committee.

"Within minutes, we had five police cars there and all the other resources and backups that we need to respond to that. The first lone RCMP vehicle showed up 10 to 15 minutes later."

More territory, more people

The newly annexed parts of Fredericton were the result of provincewide local government reforms that saw some municipalities amalgamated, and others, like Fredericton, grow in size.

Patterson said Fredericton's territory grew by 48 per cent, and its population grew by about eight per cent.

The size of Fredericton's territory grew in size by about 48 per cent as a result of local government reform. The red dotted line represents the city's former boundary, while the black dotted line represents the new boundary. (City of Fredericton)

Those new areas include the property of the Fredericton International Airport, the Pepper Creek area, Douglas, and the Killarney Road area north of Killarney Lake Park.

Patterson said the Fredericton Police Force would need one new criminal investigations detective, one new community services officer, another police dog, four new patrol officers and two new civilian members to effectively police those areas.

He said the most common calls in the past year for the new areas, aside from the airport, have been for incidents involving intimate partner violence, persons in mental distress, and property crime.

Patterson says Fredericton police officers would likely be responding to calls about theft, contraband and traffic accidents at the Fredericton International Airport if the force took over that jurisdiction. (Submitted by Fredericton International Airport)

As for the airport, Patterson said the force doesn't expect to need a dedicated unit as is typical with larger airports like Toronto Pearson.

"We're going to be looking after the minor stuff, the thefts, the contraband calls, somebody caught with drugs, if there's an accident in the parking lot. That kind of thing," he said.

For this year, the city is paying the RCMP $879,273 to police those areas, Patterson said.

If councillors go ahead with the proposal put forward by the Fredericton Police Force, it would cost the city about $800,000 next year, as $700,000 was already budgeted last year to hire the four patrol officers and two civilian staff.

Patterson said the city could expect the eight new staff and additional police dog to cost $1,111,553 annually going forward.

Asking the province for help

Steve Hart, Fredericton's chief administrative officer, said the property taxes for the newly annexed areas currently bring in about $880,000 that go toward policing.

Proceeding with the police force's plan would leave about a $500,000 deficit in the first year, and about a $250,000 deficit every year going forward.

"We've asked the province if they'd be willing to enter into discussions with us to see if they'd be willing to provide some funding support ... and by nature of that, reducing the burden on our property tax for those areas," Hart said.

Hart said the city was still waiting for a response from the province.