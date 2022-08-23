Fredericton's deputy police chief moves to top job on force

Fredericton's deputy chief of police has been promoted to chief of the force.

Martin Gaudet will replace Chief Roger Brown, who's set to retire officially on Friday.

"I'm excited," Gaudet said Monday night after councillors voted in favour of the appointment.

"I'm looking forward to the challenges and opportunities and continuing the great work that Chief Brown and the rest of the senior management team and the organization put in place in the last three years."

Brown will be leaving the role after three years with the Fredericton force. Prior to his stint as chief, he spent 36 years with the RCMP, including his last role as the head of the Mounties' New Brunswick division.

Originally from the Moncton area, Gaudet joined the Fredericton police in 1995 and climbed to the rank of inspector in 2013, then deputy chief in 2015.

Continuing work by Brown

Gaudet said he doesn't have any big changes planned for when he takes on the job, adding he wants to build on Brown's successes.

When Brown joined the police force in 2019, part of his strategy for crime prevention involved putting officers out on patrol in increasing numbers.

Chief Roger Brown is retiring on Friday after three years with the Fredericton force and 36 years with the RCMP. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Gaudet said he planned on sticking to that strategy while continuing to focus on issues such as crystal meth distribution, and property crimes, as well as improving relations with Sitansisk First Nation.

On minor thefts, Gaudet acknowledged residents are frustrated by the issue, but he stopped short of suggesting changes to combat the problem other than asking people to report such crimes whenever they happen.

"It's annoying and at times it can be expensive, so there's no doubt there's a frustration in the communit," he said.

"We can't be everywhere, of course, but knowing where these types of crimes are happening, we can adjust our patrol patterns."

Under Brown, the police also took a new approach to homeless tent sites by sanctioning select locations and having officers monitor them, rather than forcing occupants to leave.

Gaudet said it's an issue he plans to continue working on, but he stressed the need for help from partners, including the Department of Social Development and organizations in the community.

Mayor part of hiring process

Mayor Kate Rogers said Gaudet was selected to be the next chief after a hiring process administered by a committee she was part of.

She said he was the best candidate given his professional experience in policing and the relationships he's built having served on the same force for nearly three decades.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said she was part of a committee that chose Gaudet to be the next police chief. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"We'll miss Chief Brown because … he did come in a really important time, critical time in our city and really stabilized the force ... so we feel very fortunate then to be replacing him with a person who worked so closely with him and who would have been mentored by him."

Rogers said Fredericton appears to be dealing with more "big city problems" related to drug use and homelessness, adding she hopes to see the police force expand its scope of response in turn.

"Does every person that goes and deals with an issue need to be a police officer? [Are] there other ways? You know, I think we need to be thinking outside of the typical policing boundaries."