Fredericton police sergeant accepts peace bond, harassment charge withdrawn

Crown prosecutors have dropped a charge against a Fredericton police sergeant that alleged he criminally harassed his ex-wife over a period of six months.

In place of that charge being withdrawn, Sgt. Jason Forward agreed to a peace bond last Friday, promising not to go to his ex-wife's home or place of work, and to have no contact with her except through legal counsel for the next 12 months.

T.J. Burke, Forward's lawyer, said the peace bond required his client to admit that his actions reasonably caused his ex-wife to be fearful.

However, that admission is not criminal in nature and will leave him with no record unless he breaches the terms of the peace bond, Burke said.

"It's a measured use of accountability that the courts will often employ against an individual who has never been in trouble before, has no prospect of getting in trouble again," Burke said.

"This avoids a lengthy criminal trial process next year, it frees up court time and resources, and it's something that, you know, will offer some level of accountability for the Fredericton police department against one of its high-ranking officials."

T.J. Burke, Forward's lawyer, said the peace bond leaves his client with no criminal record, unless he breaches the terms of the order. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

The original charge against Forward alleged he repeatedly followed someone from place to place in a manner that caused them to fear for their safety, between March 10 and Sept. 28, 2022, in Fredericton.

Burke said the wording of the charge did not characterize the allegations against Forward correctly. No facts of the case have been agreed to, however, so Burke said he couldn't discuss what was alleged.

"Unfortunately, people just believe those were the facts of the case, but you don't have to necessarily follow the person for it to be criminal harassment."

Burke also said he objects to any notion that Forward was granted the peace bond because he's a police officer.

"In fact, we've said from the beginning that we believe that because Jason is held to a higher standard, that he was arrested for this particular offence," Burke said. "If he had not been a police officer, you know, a Crown prosecutor may or may not have approved this particular offence."

Forward still on administrative duties

Police Chief Martin Gaudet would not be interviewed about Forward's status on the force.

In an email, spokesperson Sonya Gilks said Forward remains on administrative duties, and details of any investigation under the Police Act are not for public record unless the case goes to arbitration.

Burke said he's not involved in the Police Act investigation and can't comment on its status.

He said generally, if a complaint about an officer is brought to their force's attention, there is an investigation, which could potentially lead to a settlement of the case or to discipline of the officer following arbitration.