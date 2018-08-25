Fredericton police search for armed robbery suspect

Fredericton police are searching for a male suspect after a Friday night armed robbery.

Sgt. Ross Chandler said it happened around 10:30 p.m. A man showed a gas station employee a weapon and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"He was gone before police got there," Chandler said.

The gas station is uptown on the city's south side, but Chandler wouldn't say exactly where it's located. He said police are not disclosing what type of weapon the suspect had.

"Right now all we're going to say is a weapon to keep it general just in case we get some tips," he said.

A K9 unit was dispatched, and Chandler said no one was hurt.