Officer who falsified reports wants to keep being a cop

The lawyer for Zach Coady, the Fredericton police officer who admitted to falsifying reports, says his client wants to stay on the job.

TJ Burke said Coady's behaviour — falsifying reports and closing files without notifying complainants — was a product of underlying and undiagnosed depression, anxiety and ADHD.

On the third day of the New Brunswick Police Act Arbitration hearing, Burke said he would be calling Coady's physician and a psychiatrist to speak to his conditions and how they have now been treated.

Coady himself will be testifying as well.

He wants his job back, Burke said in an interview.

"That's why we're here."

Coady, 28, was suspended in the fall of 2017, after he confessed to lying about investigating and contacting complainants on some of his reports.

He originally denied the charges of discreditable conduct, neglect of duty and engaging in deceit in November of last year but admitted to them Monday.

In his report, Insp. Scott Patterson said Zach Coady confessed to lying about following up on a case, and there were 'several' other investigations where he filed false reports. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The first person to testify was Insp. Scott Patterson, who is a close family friend to Coady and his father, retired Fredericton police officer Tony Coady.

Patterson said the younger Coady had ongoing performance issues, that he was an introvert and shy and had a hard time interviewing people or being self-motivated.

"It's a job that is 80 per cent boredom, and 20 per cent sheer terror," Patterson said.

Patterson said support was continually offered to Coady to help him improve.

He said people liked Coady, but he wasn't performing his duties, and there were complaints from fellow officers that they no long wanted to work with him.

Patterson also said he talked with Coady about whether he "just wanted to want to be a police officer," rather than truly wanted to be one.

The inspector said many people tried to help Coady improve his policing skills, but there were still complaints. He repeatedly said he thought Coady was "overwhelmed" by the job.

"I said to him, 'please don't put me in a position … like I'm in now,'" Patterson said.

An audit of Coady's investigations found that six of 17 reports he'd written had false or inaccurate entries. In a statement of facts presented Tuesday, Coady and the police force agreed that he had falsified reports in five of the six investigations.

The sixth, pertaining to a stolen licence plate from Wood Motors Ford in Fredericton, is still in dispute. Kim Scott will testify about what happened when she filed the theft report.

The hearing was adjourned Thursday and is scheduled to continue June 24 through June 28 and July 18 and 19.