Fredericton police boast biggest drug bust in force's history

Fredericton police say they've made the single largest drug seizure in the force's history, including five and a half kilograms of crystal meth which police claim is valued at about $560,000.

The seizure, which included a large amount of cash and a cache of firearms, was the culmination of about four months of investigative work by officers, said Insp. Mike Berry, at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"Seeing results such as this shows when we have the adequate resources, which includes staffing, funding and support then we can make an impact," Berry said.

"And it's safe to say today that I guarantee this amount of product would result in overdoses, increase in crime and even death."

Berry said officers executed search warrants on an apartment in Fredericton, two storage units, and a vehicle on April 20.

Fredericton Police Insp. Mike Berry says crystal meth has become more of a problem in Fredericton in recent years. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

In connection to the seizures, police arrested Kaleb Jeffrey Kennett, 40, and Tasheen Brianna Monika Cloake, 30, during a traffic stop on the city's south side.

They're now facing a combined 45 charges under the Criminal Code, and 18 charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

They both remain in custody and will return to court on April 25 at 1:30 p.m., according to a news release by police.

Aside from crystal meth and cocaine, the seizures yielded $59,000 in cash, five handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, a taser, brass knuckles, 6.3 kilograms of cannabis and quantities of hydromorphone, oxycodone, morphine, acid, psilocybin, methylphenidate and lorazepam.

Fredericton police seized five handguns, two rifles and a shotgun from four different locations on April 20. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Speaking to reporters, Berry said officers haven't made any connection to outlaw motorcycle gangs, but are still investigating.

Berry said based on information the police have, a lot of the crystal meth is being imported either from Mexico, the United States or other parts of Canada and is not being manufactured in Fredericton.

"[Crystal meth] is a huge problem for us," he said. "We see it on the streets with the crime, with the homelessness, with the psychosis, with you name it. It's a huge problem."

Berry gave a nod to the provincial government in its desire to help New Brunswick police forces do more to combat drug crime.

For this year's budget, the province announced it was dedicating $3.3 million to support expanded enforcement efforts across New Brunswick.

Police say they seized about $59,000 in cash with the four search warrants they executed April 20. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"As I said earlier, the province has committed to an integrated drug enforcement plan and hopefully with that some additional resources will come," Berry said, adding the force could use additional officers.

Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet also spoke at the news conference to congratulate the work by Berry and his officers.

"This was a big project and the success speaks for itself," he said.