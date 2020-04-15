Fredericton police investigating sudden death at Wilmot Park
Fredericton police are investigating a sudden death in Wilmot Park.
Police to hold news conference later in afternoon
Police sealed off the park to visitors Wednesday morning, closed several streets and urged people to avoid the area because of the investigation.
Police said they couldn't provide any other information, but Chief Roger Brown will hold a news conference at the park later in the afternoon.
