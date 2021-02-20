Fredericton police say a man is at large and another is in custody after the pair allegedly led officers on a chase resulting in collisions with a police car and civilian vehicles Friday night.

At about 5:40 p.m., police responded to a reported theft in progress in the area of College Hill Road, with two men "going through vehicles," said Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the force.

As police arrived, they saw men running through a fenced parking lot and getting into a dark-coloured SUV, Bartlett said.

The SUV hit the front passenger side of a marked police cruiser, causing the airbags to deploy. The officer was not injured, Bartlett said.

The men were able to flee in the SUV, but the vehicle had sustained considerable damage and by remaining in operation, posed a significant risk to public safety, Bartlett said.

The SUV was then driven onto Prospect Street where it struck additional private vehicles.

The SUV was located and immobilized on the western end of Prospect Street and the men fled on foot.

There is currently a considerable police presence in the areas of Priestman Street East, and Prospect Street West, due to an ongoing police investigation. We will provide updates when we can. —@CityFredPolice

One of the men was arrested and is in custody, while the other man remains at large, though police said there is no risk to public safety.

The man at large is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s and wearing all black. It is believed he sustained an injury to his left leg, Bartlett said.

She said no civilians or police officers were injured in the incident.

Police cars could still be seen at the intersection of Prospect and Smythe streets at around 8 p.m. Friday, and part of Prospect Street appeared to be blocked.

Bartlett said anyone with information can call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.