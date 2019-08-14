3 people charged in relation to Fredericton north side standoff

Three people have been charged in connection with a standoff on Fredericton's north side earlier this week that closed streets and kept officers with their guns drawn for much of the day.

Two men and a woman, aged 44, 35 and 23, were each charged Thursday in provincial court with robbery and using a fake gun in the commission of an offence, police said in a statement Friday.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Wednesday, around 9:30 a.m., according to the statement.

Later that day, officers set up barricades and surrounded a residence on Hawkins Street in the neighbourhood of Nashwaaksis.

On Thursday night, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Hawkins Street. Officers seized a replica firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, a long gun, ammunition and a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, hydromorphone and oxycodone, according to the statement.

Additional charges relating to the weapons and drugs are being considered, the statement said.

All three accused remain in custody. No return court date was provided.

The investigation continues.