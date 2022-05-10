Fredericton police urge caution after flagger struck by vehicle

Fredericton Police are urging drivers to slow down when passing construction zones, after a flagger was struck by a vehicle.

It happened Tuesday morning before 8 a.m. and left a man in his late 20s with serious injuries, said Fredericton police spokesperson Sonya Gilks.

The man, who was in charge of directing traffic, was hit on Beaverbrook Street near the city's downtown, where a construction site currently requires flaggers to manage traffic flow.

The incident involved a male driver in his late 30s.

Gilks said police will likely lay Motor Vehicle Act charges against the driver.

Speeding in construction zones has been an ongoing problem, and police in Fredericton issued 10 tickets in four hours to drivers last week.

Rick Miles, president of the New Brunswick Road Builders Association, says flaggers are a main point of concern because they're on the frontline of construction zones.

"It's a very important job, it's a busy construction season this year," Miles told CBC News.

Miles said there are more consequences to speeding in construction zones than being ticketed.

"The main thing is we don't want anybody to get hurt, there are mothers and fathers and daughters working out there and we just want to have people go home at night to see their families," he said.