'Tidal wave' of mental health calls kept Fredericton police busy last year

Fredericton police answered 350 more calls for service last year than the previous year, and much of the increase came from mental health calls, Chief Leanne Fitch says.

Police also dealt with an increase in crimes against people and more crimes against property last year, Fitch said Tuesday.

But the most significant increase came in calls related to mental health and addiction.

Police answered 293 calls related to mental health between Jan. 1 and Oct. 23. In 2009 the force responded to 76 calls related to mental health.

"This is a bit of a tidal wave of mental health issues that are coming to the forefront," Fitch said during a presentation to Fredericton city council.

Chief Leanne Fitch says she still considers Fredericton a 'very relatively' safe place to live. (Gary Moore/CBC)

She said police officers spent 363 hours at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton attending to mental health calls last year, which impacts the department's resources.

"Just by the nature of policing, some of these things do get downloaded to us because we're the first line of response in a lot of cases."

Fredericton police answered three calls of murder or criminal negligence causing death last year, which counted for six deaths in the capital city.

One of those calls was the gunfire at Brookside Drive on Aug. 10 that claimed four lives, including two police officers.

Flowers were placed on a makeshift memorial outside the police station in Fredericton after two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting on the north side. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The force is investigating another murder that happened late in the year on Regent Street and a case of criminal negligence in the same area — but Fitch wouldn't provide details because of the investigations.

She said that's a 600 per cent increase from 2017, but despite the drastic jump she still considers Fredericton a "very relatively" safe city.

"Just bizarre violence in such a short period of time is extraordinary for us."

Those incidents, in particular the shootings on Brookside Drive, have been difficult on the force.

"Our staffing levels are down and [have] been impacted by some occupational stress injuries related to, most certainly, to Aug. 10."

As for motor vehicle accidents, Fitch said the overall number of collisions rose in 2018, but the number of accidents with injuries was down.