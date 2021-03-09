Fredericton Police Force expands body camera program to 12

The Fredericton Police Force has expanded its body-worn camera program to 12 cameras.

"Every other week I hear of a new way of, not using it, but an advantage of the camera or how they captured evidence at a call that was so significant," said Martin Gaudet, deputy police chief.

Gaudet gave an update on the force's body camera program at Monday night's city council meeting.

The seven new cameras, which include live streaming in the field, are part of a renewed contract with Axon. They will cost the force $201,179 over the next five years.The contract also includes digital evidence storage.

The 12 body cameras mean there are three cameras per platoon.

Officers have already been trained on the new cameras, which are now in use. Any officer who uses a body camera must be trained first, and that camera stays with that officer.

The Fredericton Police Force started using body cameras in 2017. (CBC)

"Things unfold very quickly, and sometimes you think you know what you saw," said Gaudet.

"Then when you slow things down, or when the rest of the group or the Crown or the defence slows things down, then you really see frame by frame what was happening and what an officer was thinking."

Keeping officers accountable

Gaudet said the cameras help hold officers accountable.

The Fredericton Police Force has had body cameras for the past two years.

Police Chief Roger Brown said 12 cameras is good and the force will first get a handle on operating with that many, but he could see the program expanding as the year goes on.

"I wouldn't cap this at 12. If there was a way we could put this in place to double the numbers," he said. "I don't see an issue with that."