Police clear scene after blocking Fredericton streets with guns drawn
Fredericton city police blocked several south side streets Friday as officers responded to an unidentified and now-resolved call for service.

'Numerous' officers responded to scene on city's south side shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Fredericton police had asked the public to avoid the area of Smythe Street, Prospect Street and Greenfields Drive as officers responded to a call for service. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force,did not specify the nature of the call that saw "numerous" officers carrying carbines on streets in the area of Smythe Street, Prospect Street and Greenfields Drive.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. The force's canine unit was also on scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area and access to some streets had been restricted, but the restrictions have been lifted and officers have left the area, the force said in a tweet at 6:27 p.m.

When the situation was still ongoing, Bartlett said Fredericton police will draw carbines if they feel it's warranted for the situation, but she said it's "not abnormal" to see officers with their firearms drawn.

