Fredericton police prepared to arrest those violating emergency declaration order

Fredericton police officers have the authority to arrest people who violate the province's emergency declaration order, said police chief Roger Brown.

"If someone is clearly going against what the chief medical officer has asked, we do have provisions in the criminal code," said Brown.

"We have done our research with respect to our authorities. We do have the authority to arrest people if need be, and we are in a position to do that and we will do that if we think the situation warrants it."

But Brown said officers will take a "measured approach" when dealing with people breaking their self-isolation and those refusing to practice social distancing. He said the first step is education.

"You first educate, and then you try to encourage," said Brown.

The province declared a state of emergency on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, telling people to stay at home, and that all non-essential businesses must close.

The province has 17 confirmed cases.

No arrests so far

Brown said they have had calls of people not complying with the emergency measures order. He said so far, no arrests have been made.

"We have not had any major issues with respect to non-compliance at all," said Brown.

"The ones we have spoken to have complied. Sometimes it's an educational component."

Brown said the province's new information line, which will allow people to report non-compliance, is important as it frees up 911 lines for emergency calls.

COVID-19 Preparation

Brown said the force is taking extra precautions against COVID-19. Officers have protective gear to wear, and decontamination zones back at the station. Police vehicles are also being disinfected.

"But it goes without saying that there are times that we are going to be put in a position where we have to go in to a less than a six feet area, and we will, and when we do we will do so protected and cautiously," said Brown.

If there is risk of potential infection, that member is pulled from duty, tested, and quarantined.

If an officer does get COVID-19, shifts have been arranged in such away that the force will still be able to operate, even if members have to go into quarantine.