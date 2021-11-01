Corey Sisson's mother said her whole world has been turned upside down since the murder of her son.

Hannah London told the courtroom in Burton, N.B. on Thursday that she had to get a dog to feel safe, that she fears for the safety of her other children and is riddled with anxiety.

"I cry going to sleep, waking up, driving home at night, driving to work, getting groceries — I cry all the time and I don't feel safe," she told the court through tears.

London said she cannot sleep without medication, and is living in a "mental jail."

"My emotional state will never heal or be the same," she said. "To me, it is a life sentence."

Robby Polchies, 34, was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 25 years for the 2019 murder of Corey Sisson. He sat in the courtroom wearing a plaid shirt and black hoodie.

After a two month trial the Kingsclear First Nation man was convicted of first degree murder in December by a 12-person jury.

He was found to have shot Sisson, who was 19 years old, twice with a shotgun on a secluded trail in Noonan, near Fredericton.

In the crowded courtroom on Thursday morning, members of Sisson's family told the court how his murder has shattered their lives.

Sisson's father, Daniel Sisson told the court that he blamed himself for allowing Sisson to become "lost".

He said that after his son's death, everything he had touched became precious.

"Every moment of my life is poisoned and shaded by the loss of my son," he said.

"There is no place I can go in this world that this loss doesn't follow me."

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10, 2019. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Sisson became involved in hard drug use as a teenager and was known to be selling drugs but his father said he could have had a promising future.

"Troubled kids like Corey ride a razor's edge," he said.

London said her son never got the chance to meet his child, who was born after his death, or to continue loving his siblings.

That future, London said, was taken by Polchies.

"He will always be a monster… he has destroyed our lives and I am ever scared of having Polchies near me or any of my family," she said.

Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan asked that Polchies also receive a no contact order for members of Sisson's family and brought up Polchies lengthy criminal record. His prior convictions include assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, voyeurism and indecent acts. He previously served 12 months in provincial jail.

Defence lawyer Lindsay Paul accepted the order and told the court that Polchies' had a difficult childhood. He suffered abuse and exposure to substance abuse at a young age, she said, noting that his formative years were marked by the hardship and racism he experienced.

When Justice Terrance Morrison asked if Polchies had anything he wanted to say to the court, Polchies shook his head and mouthed "No, sir."

In delivering his sentence, Morrison acknowledged the systemic effects, passed down through generations, colonialism has had on Indigenous people and communities and how these have impacted Polchies. He noted that Polchies only has a Grade 9 education, and that his familial relationships have been strained.

But he also noted the toll Sisson's murder has had on his family, both physically and mentally.

Corey Sisson's mother, Hannah London, said her world has been turned upside down since the death of her son. (Ed Hunter, CBC)

"It is clear from these impact statements that Corey Sisson, despite the lifestyle choices he made, had lots of people who loved him and cared about him," Morrison said, noting that Sisson was still a teenager.

"He had made some bad choices in life but he was still only 19 years old," he said. "He had his entire life ahead of him. There was plenty of time for him to turn his life around and given the obvious love and support of his family and others, there is every reason to believe that he might have done so. But that opportunity, that hope, that chance to live a whole and meaningful life was taken from him by Robby Polchies."

Morrison said that all murder is egregious, but this one was particularly so.

"Corey Sisson's murder was cold, calculated, cowardly and a brutal execution."

Polchies sentence included a lifetime firearms and weapons prohibition and a no contact order with several members of Sisson's family and Darrell Green, a witness who was with Sisson and Polchies on the day of the murder.

Outside the courthouse, Hannah London said she was exhausted and drained.

"I don't know if I'll ever find peace," she said. "It was horrendous, the action that was taken against my son. I mean he was still a kid, he never even hit his 20s, never even got to experience life… I don't think I'll ever find peace, I'll just find a little bit more safety for me and for all those that really loved and cared for Corey. I will never call this peace. I will just call this justice and safety."

