New Fredericton poet laureate won't court controversy, but won't be told what to write either

Jordan Trethewey believes there's a time and place for everything.

During the day, he's a creative writer for a radio station's advertising department. At nights and on weekends, he's a poet and editor for a handful of literary publications and journals.

And as of September, he'll be adding poet laureate for the City of Fredericton to the list of roles that allow him to ply his craft.

"This came up and I thought, well, you know... I have done a lot of things in the community and I just thought it would be a good opportunity... to work with kids because I have two kids of my own and and one struggles with literacy," Trethewey said.

Jordan Trethewey, pictured with his son, Noah, left, and daughter, Izzy, right, said he hopes to engage the city's youth through his role as poet laureate. (Submitted by Jordan Trethewey)

He steps into the role after the last poet laureate stirred debate among council over the subject matter of some of the poems she recited.

In one instance, former mayor Mike O'Brien apologized to Jenna Lyn Albert after asking that she not recite a poem if it contained material related to defunding the police.

And in another, Albert drew criticism from councillors after reciting a poem at the start of a meeting told from the perspective of a woman receiving an abortion.

The latter led councillors to approve new terms for the poet laureate position, which would see them no longer recite a poem before every council meeting. Instead, it would require that they write six original poems annually.

"Learning from the experience that we had with the last go round on a poet laureate, we don't need anything that's going to generate more controversy," said former Fredericton councillor Stephen Chase, after the terms of the role were amended.

For Trethewey, the role of poet laureate will be like any other job he's taken, which comes with obligations he must meet.

"I'm of the thought that there's a time and place for everything," Trethewey said.

"And, you know, I'm not controversial for controversy sake. Like I mean, those are important issues, but you also have to kind of take into consideration when you're performing and, you know, like this is a job that the city has hired me to do."

At the same time, Trethewey said he doesn't want to be muzzled.

"I'm still going to write what I write, and, you know, I don't let people interfere with what I write."

Mayor Kate Rogers said she's excited about Trethewey taking on the role, and his plans for engaging with youth.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said, despite controversy around the last poet laureate, whoever holds the role should be allowed to explore sensitive topics in their poems. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC file photo)

"We were wanting this position to be someone who uses poetry sort of in that kind of everyday life context and show that poetry can be something that can be used to express ideas and... can be very relevant at a community level," Rogers said.

Asked if there's room for the poet laureate to recite poems containing sensitive material, Rogers said the arts are "a good vehicle to be provocative."

"And as we know, sometimes those topics are very light and sometimes those topics are, you know, people's reaction to them is, is a bit more, you know, is a bit more diverse," she said.

"So for me, it's all positive, and I very much look forward to... slotting him into some council meetings and having him come and do some poetry readings, and I will not be telling him what he can or cannot read."