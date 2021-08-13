New Fredericton poet laureate won't court controversy, but won't be told what to write either
'There's a time and place for everything' says Jordan Trethewey, hired to be city's third poet laureate
Jordan Trethewey believes there's a time and place for everything.
During the day, he's a creative writer for a radio station's advertising department. At nights and on weekends, he's a poet and editor for a handful of literary publications and journals.
And as of September, he'll be adding poet laureate for the City of Fredericton to the list of roles that allow him to ply his craft.
"This came up and I thought, well, you know... I have done a lot of things in the community and I just thought it would be a good opportunity... to work with kids because I have two kids of my own and and one struggles with literacy," Trethewey said.
He steps into the role after the last poet laureate stirred debate among council over the subject matter of some of the poems she recited.
In one instance, former mayor Mike O'Brien apologized to Jenna Lyn Albert after asking that she not recite a poem if it contained material related to defunding the police.
And in another, Albert drew criticism from councillors after reciting a poem at the start of a meeting told from the perspective of a woman receiving an abortion.
The latter led councillors to approve new terms for the poet laureate position, which would see them no longer recite a poem before every council meeting. Instead, it would require that they write six original poems annually.
"Learning from the experience that we had with the last go round on a poet laureate, we don't need anything that's going to generate more controversy," said former Fredericton councillor Stephen Chase, after the terms of the role were amended.
For Trethewey, the role of poet laureate will be like any other job he's taken, which comes with obligations he must meet.
"I'm of the thought that there's a time and place for everything," Trethewey said.
"And, you know, I'm not controversial for controversy sake. Like I mean, those are important issues, but you also have to kind of take into consideration when you're performing and, you know, like this is a job that the city has hired me to do."
At the same time, Trethewey said he doesn't want to be muzzled.
"I'm still going to write what I write, and, you know, I don't let people interfere with what I write."
Mayor Kate Rogers said she's excited about Trethewey taking on the role, and his plans for engaging with youth.
"We were wanting this position to be someone who uses poetry sort of in that kind of everyday life context and show that poetry can be something that can be used to express ideas and... can be very relevant at a community level," Rogers said.
Asked if there's room for the poet laureate to recite poems containing sensitive material, Rogers said the arts are "a good vehicle to be provocative."
"And as we know, sometimes those topics are very light and sometimes those topics are, you know, people's reaction to them is, is a bit more, you know, is a bit more diverse," she said.
"So for me, it's all positive, and I very much look forward to... slotting him into some council meetings and having him come and do some poetry readings, and I will not be telling him what he can or cannot read."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?