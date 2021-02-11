New terms for Fredericton's poet laureate

The City of Fredericton has established new terms for the role of its poet laureate in an effort to avoid controversy on council.

The role has been in question since former poet laureate Jenna Lyn Albert read a poem about abortion rights at a council meeting in September, which some councillors said was too political.

Since then, councillors have had several discussions about how often the poet should read, what the poet should read, and how much the poet should be paid.

"I think from day one it was clear that everyone thought that the poet laureate was an important role for the city," said Henri Mallet, chair of the liveable communities committee, which voted unanimously to pass the new terms.

Now the Poet Laureate will have to compose and present six original poems, regularly engage with the community through events, and propose and deliver a legacy project, which will be left up to the poet laureate.

The pay for the position will also go $2,000 to $5,000 a year for two years, and there will be extra compensation for readings beyond the mandated number.

Councillor Stephen Chase hopes the new measures will help to alleviate any contention.

"Learning from the experience that we had with the last go round on a poet laureate, we don't need anything that's going to generate more controversy," he said. "I think the terms of reference will speak to that."

The laureate will not have to read at every council meeting, but council may invite the poet laureate when appropriate.

Jenna Lyn Albert said she welcomes the new terms for the role, but said not having the poet read at every meeting leaves a gap.

"I felt like it really added something to council meetings, not everyone's voice can be heard on a city council, not everyone's represented. So having that poem, that ability to reflect on certain themes or issues was really valuable," Albert said.

The terms of reference still need to be approved by council.

The city estimates it will still take a few months before a new poet laureate is hired.