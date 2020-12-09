Fredericton Playhouse copes with loss of shows due to Orange phase

Fredericton Playhouse executive director Tim Yerxa says the theatre took a hit to its performance roster when the city moved back into the stricter Orange phase for COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's really rough moving from colour to colour in our business," Yerxa told Information Morning Fredericton on Wednesday.

He said the Orange phase is too strict to allow for performances, as audience members are restricted to a one household bubble.

Yerxa said it's especially hard to cope with quick changes to restrictions for an industry that spends months planning and preparing.

"It's not knowing that's really difficult."

The Fredericton Playhouse had to cancel and reschedule six shows when the city went into the Orange phase of COVID-19 restrictions. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The Playhouse had to cancel three shows and reschedule another three shows over the last two weeks.

The Barra MacNeils Christmas show, which typically tours across the country every year, was cancelled.

Tomato Tomato's Downhome Christmas performance, scheduled for Dec 11th, was also cancelled and won't return this year.

Yerxa said Thane Dunn's Elvis Presley tribute show, Elvis Greatest Hits Birthday Celebration, is rescheduled for January and the Northeastern Chorus was moved to spring.

"Just like that we had to move six shows," he said.

What's to come

Yerxa said other shows are still set to go ahead, and he's excited about Symphony New Brunswick's Winter Delights show, which is booked for Dec. 19.

"The concerts that they've given are really, really beautiful," he said.

The show will be conducted by guest Mélanie Léonard from Montreal, with five pieces on the program.

Musician Alan Doyle and comedian James Mullinger are also still scheduled to perform at the Playhouse in early 2021.