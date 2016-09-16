There could be big trouble if action isn't taken soon on plans to construct a new performing arts centre, according to the president of the Fredericton Playhouse.

Greg MacFarlane said that with no word on funding from higher levels of government and mixed signals on city council priorities, the Playhouse is being forced to develop contingency plans to address any serious issue that could arise with aging infrastructure.

"For example, what is it going to cost if we had to cancel 10 days of performance," MacFarlane said. "You're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Who's going to be responsible for that?"

He said the playhouse was a "municipal building" and ultimately it falls under the city's purview after the city invested heavily in it at the turn of the century and established the existing board.

Greg MacFarlane is the president of the Fredericton Playhouse. (CBC)

"We've gone to the city and we've said, 'This is a clear change in our position or a clear change from the board that we need to look at the building as more of a piece of municipal infrastructure and research what happens when the building fails," he said, adding maintenance costs have been rising annually.

MacFarlane said the Playhouse has been fortunate there hasn't yet been anything more serious than water leaking in the walls, and insurance would hopefully cover such damage.

Reputation at risk

But lost revenue from having an extended closure for repairs could devastate the non-profit organization, he said.

There are also concerns about the building's reputation, he said.

"If there's a risk, they're not going to come and book a show here," MacFarlane said.

The City of Fredericton has already committed $14 million to replace the Playhouse, but the total cost of the project is an estimated $45 million. Neither the province nor the federal government has committed to the project.

MacFarlane said this week a request for proposals from design firms was almost closed and a design committee of city councillors as well as the Playhouse board and staff members has been struck.

The committee will review proposals over the next "weeks and months."

He's hopeful residents and council will be energized by being able to see a new performing arts centre.

MacFarlane said city council declared the new centre the number one priority about five years ago, but it's been punted down the line with emerging issues, flooding being atop the list.

But a quality performing arts centre raises the quality of life in the city, helps attract business and people, and boosts the local economy.