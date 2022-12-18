25 years later, passengers have vivid memories of Fredericton plane crash

It's been 25 years since a plane crashed in Fredericton, but some passengers remember it like it was yesterday.

Air Canada Flight 646 from Toronto to Fredericton crashed on Dec. 16, 1997, after its co-pilot, who was flying the plane, attempted to land when it was dark and foggy.

The plane descended left of the centerline and the co-pilot aborted the landing.

That's when the plane stalled about 12 metres from the runway.

The right wing hit the ground first. The plane then skidded off the runway, plummeted through snow and crashed into trees.

Krista Liston remembers vivid details about the crash, including that she was in seat 10B. (Submitted by Krista Liston)

None of the 42 passengers died, but nine were seriously injured.

Krista Liston said she has vivid memories of the flight, including that she was seated in 10B.

Liston was a university student in Ontario at the time and was flying back to Fredericton to spend the holidays with her family.

It was a late flight and Liston remembers dozing off.

Krista Liston remembers not being able to see the four or five rows at the front of the plane. She later realized that was because I tree was in the plane and those rows were stacked on top of each other. (CBC News)

"When I woke up I didn't really have an awareness of how close we were to the ground," she said. "I really wasn't even aware that we had begun our descent. So, it was pretty jarring when we hit the ground."

She said the plane hit the ground about three times. The first hit jolted her upright and the second caused the lights in the plane to go out.

That's when it became clear to her that this was not a typical landing.

"There was a lot of commotion," she said. "I was very disoriented.

"I remember praying. I remember grabbing the hand of the passenger next to me."

Liston said she's travelled the world despite the traumatic experience. She's pictured with her husband, Tom, and daughters, Amelia and Miranda. (Submitted by Krista Liston)

Someone in the plane yelled for passengers to begin an emergency evacuation.

Liston said she got up and left the plane through the emergency exit. She remembers not being able to see several rows at the front of the plane.

"I realize now it's because a tree was inside of the plane and those first four or five rows were stacked on top of each other," said Liston. "I am in a way grateful that I don't have a memory of those poor folks."

She stepped out of the plane and into the woods. She had no idea where she was.

Liston remembers the intense sound of the engines running, the smell of fuel and the sound of screaming from those stuck inside of the plane.

Jacqueline Alain says she was lucky not to be on the flight. (Submitted by Jacqueline Alain)

A flight attendant handed Liston a flashlight to attempt to get help because airport staff thought the plane had been redirected to another airport due to the fog.

"Nobody knew what was happening until a passenger ran into the airport and announced that the plane was down," she said.

Rescue crews made their way to the scene and had to plow a path for the passengers to get back to the airport.

Through the process, Liston said she worried about her father. She knew he was picking her up at the airport.

"I'm emotional about it now and it's 25 years later."

Air Canada Flight 646 crashed on Dec. 16, 1997. (CBC News)

Liston, who had no injuries, said it was a special moment when she was finally able to hug her father and he knew she was safe.

She said she has flown a lot since the incident, but that first flight back to school after the holidays was difficult.

"It was a perfectly clear and calm flight but I had irrational fears, like that the bottom of the plane was going to fall out," she said. "That flight was very stressful and made me incredibly anxious."

Liston said it only got easier to fly from there.

For Jacqueline Alain of Fredericton, the anniversary of the crash brings back memories of what could have been.

Alain worked for a non-profit organization and was required to fly to and from Toronto about four times annually for 19 years.

She always took Air Canada's Tuesday evening flight back home to Fredericton, but on this occasion decided to go home a day early.

"We live right near the airport and I remember laying in bed and hearing the Tuesday night flight fly over and I'm thinking, 'Oh my goodness, I'm so glad I'm already in my own bed.'"

Alain went to work the next morning, not having heard about the crash. One of her co-workers told her about it.

"My legs just buckled because I thought that could have been me, and then I instantly thought of all the people involved and how they were affected," she said. "It was unbelievable and surreal to think that it would happen here in Fredericton."