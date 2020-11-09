Content
Fredericton confirms location for new performing arts centre

The location for the new performing arts centre was confirmed at city council on Monday night.

Construction set to begin as soon as fall 2023

Hannah Rudderham · CBC News ·
A concept design for the proposed performing arts centre by Diamond Schmitt Architects in Toronto. The centre will be built in the vacant lot on the corner of King and Regent streets. (City of Fredericton)

The location for the city's new performing arts centre is now confirmed. The centre will be built on the vacant lot at the corner of King and Regent streets in Fredericton's downtown core.

The city bought the site in a deal with Commercial Properties Ltd. for $8.2 million. The city then sold about 25 per cent of the property to the province for $2.4 million for the new justice building. The rest of the land was earmarked for the performing arts centre and a residential development.

The motion for the confirmation of the arts centre was put forward to council Monday night and was passed. 

"We have been talking about this performing arts centre and where it's going to be located for such a very long time," said Mayor Kate Rogers at Monday's council meeting.

The city says the street address for the new centre will be 580 King. It will replace the Playhouse after a facility assessment deemed that building "beyond its useful life." (CBC)

The release says picking the location is a step that will now move the project even closer to the building stage. 

At the end of June, the cost estimate for the centre jumped by $13 million, which Rogers said was due to inflation.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said many hands have gone into selecting the property. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

Construction is set to begin as early as fall 2023.

"Many, many hands have gone into selecting this property," said Rogers. "But I think what everyone can be rest assured is the due diligence that we put into this project just enhances the quality of that project and I think just reinforces that this is the right project at the right time for the City of Fredericton."

Hannah Rudderham

Journalist

Hannah Rudderham is a journalist with CBC New Brunswick. She grew up in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and moved to Fredericton to go to St. Thomas University in 2018. She recently graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism. You can send story tips to hannah.rudderham@cbc.ca.

