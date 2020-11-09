Fredericton confirms location for new performing arts centre
Construction set to begin as soon as fall 2023
The location for the city's new performing arts centre is now confirmed. The centre will be built on the vacant lot at the corner of King and Regent streets in Fredericton's downtown core.
The city bought the site in a deal with Commercial Properties Ltd. for $8.2 million. The city then sold about 25 per cent of the property to the province for $2.4 million for the new justice building. The rest of the land was earmarked for the performing arts centre and a residential development.
The motion for the confirmation of the arts centre was put forward to council Monday night and was passed.
"We have been talking about this performing arts centre and where it's going to be located for such a very long time," said Mayor Kate Rogers at Monday's council meeting.
The release says picking the location is a step that will now move the project even closer to the building stage.
At the end of June, the cost estimate for the centre jumped by $13 million, which Rogers said was due to inflation.
Construction is set to begin as early as fall 2023.
"Many, many hands have gone into selecting this property," said Rogers. "But I think what everyone can be rest assured is the due diligence that we put into this project just enhances the quality of that project and I think just reinforces that this is the right project at the right time for the City of Fredericton."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?