$1M donation will see Fredericton theatre named after late philanthropist

A Fredericton woman remembered for her love of singing will be memorialized by having one of the theatres in the proposed performing arts centre named after her.

The 300-seat theatre planned for the building's second floor will be named after Wilma Clark, following a $1-million contribution to a fundraising campaign for the new performing arts centre from John Clark, her widower.

"She was a singer, a great lover of the arts, and so we're really happy to be naming that theatre after Mrs. Clark," said Tim Yerxa, executive director of the Fredericton Playhouse Inc.

An obituary for Clark said she lived her life robustly and with music in her heart.

"Wilma loved to sing, anytime and anywhere, just give her a note and off she went. [She] would always bring a smile to anyone who heard her captivating voice," it said.

Clark died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 89.

Aside from her passion for singing, Clark was also involved in charitable causes in the community through the J.T. Clark Family Foundation, which was funded by herself, her husband, members of their family and associated companies, according to information on the foundation's website.

A news release by the foundation in May announced it was contributing to the new performing arts centre, although it did not say how much money.

"My family and I decided to support this initiative early on in a significant way because projects like this will determine the future of our community for generations to come," said John Clark, in a statement issued at the time.

"Our responsibility today is to ensure future success – and the Performing Arts Centre is a once-in-a-lifetime investment where we can create a lasting legacy."

Yerxa said last Thursday was the official launch of the Fredericton Playhouse's campaign to raise $10 million to go toward the construction of the new centre on King Street.

The current playhouse has been plagued with mechanical and structural problems for years, prompting the City of Fredericton to commit to building a new centre on the corner of King and Regent streets.

The most recent estimate put the cost at almost $82 million, with $46.6 million coming from the federal government, $22.6 million from borrowing by the city, $10 million through the community fundraising campaign, and $2.3 million from the anticipated sale of the current playhouse property.

The theatre being named after Wilma Clark is one of two theatres planned for the new building. A second, main theatre will have a capacity of about 800 people.

Yerxa said the commitment from Clark is the single biggest donation so far, and has "instilled a lot of confidence" in organizers.

He said the fundraising campaign will seek contributions from the community over the course of the next 12 months, and organizers are open to naming more parts of the building after generous donors.

"If the donor is interested in having their donation sort of memorialized in that way, naming a room or space or even the building, I think it's a great way for the community to say thank you," Yerxa said.