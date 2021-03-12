Fredericton sees passes as possible fix to parking problems

The City of Fredericton hopes a new parking pilot for downtown streets will help alleviate some of the parking pressure in the area.

The city is trying to find solutions to a lack of parking for people who work downtown and the stringent restrictions around how long people can park in certain areas.

Commuters often take up parking spaces on residential streets, which leaves people who live there without a place to park. So the city wants to implement daily and yearly passes for George and Charlotte streets, and parts of University Avenue, Church Street and Beaverbrook Street.

"We're not looking at changing the amount of people who can park in those areas, we're looking at changing how people park in those areas," said Jon Lewis, the city's traffic engineer.

Instead of having a maximum time people can park, the city will sell passes for $5 a day, and a yearly parking pass costing a total of $24 for people who live on those streets.

Councillor Kate Rogers questioned whether residents should have to pay for on-street parking when people in other parts of the city aren't required to buy a parking pass for their street.

But Councillor John MacDermid says the cost of the pass is more than affordable.

"It serves that purpose of someone has to think about this before they pay, 'Do I want to pay $24, is it worth it to me for once or twice a year or is it worth it for me for everyday?'"

Traffic engineer Jon Lewis. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Meredith Gilbert is the city's manager of parking and transit services. She said charging for the yearly pass ensures only people who need it will end up using it.

"If every last resident comes in and gets one because it's free, it's going to make it more challenging for us to get the data around actual demand and use that we're really seeking as a key element of this pilot project," Gilbert said. "So it's not, to be clear, at all meant to be a money grab. It covers off the administrative costs for the processing."

To quell the use of the space, there will be no street parking between 10 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., without either a daily or yearly parking pass, Monday to Friday in those areas.

The pilot is expected to begin in the summer if council approves it.