Fredericton seeks public opinion on new park for Morning Gate Drive area

The City of Fredericton is looking for the public's help to figure out what kind of park should be made in the Morning Gate Drive area, between Prospect Street and Route 8.

The city has set aside about five acres, or two about two hectares, of forested land for a park in that area. Now they're trying to figure out what it will look like.

"There's a lot of options out there," said Coun. Henri Mallet.

"What type of green space do we want? Do we want it more active? More sports-oriented? Or leave it as a green space?"

This aerial shot shows off some of land the city will use for the park. (Submitted by the City of Fredericton)

Mallet said that when he was knocking on doors during the municipal election in 2016, the top concern of people in the neighbourhood was the need for a park. He said he's been working on getting a park there since he was elected.

Now it's finally coming through.

"Neighbour parks are an important part of neighbourhoods," said Mallet. "People want that complete feel. They want to feel at home."

The city will have to cater to a variety of different needs for the park. Young families and retired people live in the neighbourhood, and the Shannex Parkland retirement homes are close by as well.

Public opinion

Mallet said the neighbourhood has been booming with new young families. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Once the park is built, it will be in Ryan Kelly's backyard. He moved to the neighbourhood earlier this year. Knowing the city was going to be putting a park there was a factor in his decision to build there, he said.

Kelly and his wife have three kids who like to play outside.

"The kids have a lot of friends here who are very young, so I'm hoping it's a good size, I'm hoping there's lots of green space, I hope they have a playground," Kelly said.

The city has set aside two hectares of forested land for the new park. (Submitted by Henri Mallet)

A public meeting was organized for Tuesday evening to hear people's thoughts on what the park should look like, but the city will provide another avenue for people to give their input.

City staff will set up an online survey to increase the reach.

The feedback will go to the design team, Trace Planning and Design. Then the team will come up with a plan for the park, and bring it back to the city for another round of public consultation.

Mallet hopes work on the park will be able to start in the spring.