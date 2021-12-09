New, safer Fredericton mosque wins approval from city committee

Fredericton's Muslim community is a step closer to replacing its mosque at the edge of the Lincoln Road with a new and safer one on Alison Boulevard.

The proposed project for the southeastern end of the city received zoning and variance approval from the city's planning advisory committee on Wednesday night.

The renderings of the new building show a dome and minaret, usually used for the call to prayer.

Ishaque Noory of Noory Engineering, which made the zoning application on behalf of the Fredericton Islamic Association, said the current mosque on Lincoln Road is no longer suitable, and the community has outgrown the space.

"Plus, we think that it would help in the immigration retention," he said.

He also said there are concerns about traffic at the Lincoln Road location.

"It's unsafe to the children, the existing site," he said. "It's where the traffic really speeds up at 70 kilometres an hour."

The new mosque still needs approval from Fredericton city council. (Courtesy of City of Fredericton Planning Advisory Committee)

Coun. Eric Megarity, who sits on the committee, agreed speed in the area is an issue.

"I've been down there and I've seen and I've been in the building, and it's scary where they are with the traffic, and there's not a lot of sidewalks there, so I understand this thing completely," he said.

"It would be a massive improvement to where it is now."

The proposed project, which requires rezoning of industrial land at 650 Alison Blvd. to allow for a place of worship, still needs to go before city council for approval.

There is no timeline for building the mosque or an expected opening date, but the project would be carried out in four phases.

The first phase would be main prayer area, then an expansion of the prayer hall and classroom space and additional prayer space. A gymnasium would be added later.

Coun. Cassandra Blackmore said she would love an invitation when the building is finished.

"I'm very excited the Islamic association is doing this," Blackmore said. "I'm excited that Fredericton is going to have such a beautiful mosque, potentially.

"Fredericton is diverse, we have so many immigrants coming to Fredericton, and I'm just thrilled to be a part of the city that supports diversity and supports something like this."