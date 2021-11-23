Worse fate than a prostate exam is dying of undiagnosed prostate cancer, doctor says

It's Movember — that time of year when people grow moustaches to raise awareness of men's health issues. And a Fredericton urologist is hoping to make it easier for men without a family doctor to take control of their health.

Dr. Ash McLellan has created a webpage where men can sign up for prostate cancer screening.

"The one step I'd like every man who's between 50 and 70 in New Brunswick to consider taking is to actually get checked for prostate cancer. You can have a moustache, which is great and it brings awareness. But getting checked, I think, is important."

The target age group is based on guidelines from the Canadian Urological Association, said McLellan. If you have a father or brother who has had prostate cancer, screening should start at age 45.

Men reluctant to be examined

But prostate exams can be a tough sell. Men will sometimes go to great lengths to avoid them, said McLellan.

"They're used to going to see a doctor and having their hearts listened to and their lungs listened to. But they're not used to having their areas below the belt examined."

McLellan thinks that's probably a "mental barrier to seeking care" for "a significant number of men."

But a worse fate than a prostate exam, said McLellan, is dying of undiagnosed prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer kills about 5,000 Canadian men a year, he said. That's about 10 per cent of cancer deaths.

Ron Sutton of Fredericton says he's been participating in Movember for about 10 years now because thinks it's an important cause. The 42-year-old married father of five says he's dreading the day he has to go for a prostate exam but knows it is potentially lifesaving. (Ron Sutton/Facebook)

And it accounts for about 20 per cent of diagnoses. About 25,000 will be diagnosed with it this year.

"So I think that's a significant burden on New Brunswick and Canadian men."

A lot of times, people are hesitant to get checked because they're afraid of what they'll find.

But McLellan said that if caught early, before symptoms show up, prostate cancer can be cured.

And in a lot of cases no treatment or surgery is required, he said, just active surveillance.

The 10-year survival rate for "low-grade" or "low-risk" types of prostate cancer is 98 to 99 per cent, McLellan said.

A list of symptoms

Once a person has symptoms, however, the disease is likely more advanced.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, the symptoms of prostate cancer include:

more frequent urination

a strong or sudden urge to urinate

difficulty starting the flow of urine

weak or slow urine stream

interrupted urine stream

being unable to empty the bladder completely

difficulty controlling the bladder

blood in the urine or semen

burning or pain during urination

discomfort or pain when sitting

painful ejaculation

trouble getting an erection

pain or stiffness in the back, hips or pelvis that doesn't go away

fatigue

If a person has significant symptoms with urination, said McLellan, they should see a primary-care provider and get referred to a specialist.

"It's kind of a sneaky disease," he said. "We want to catch things before you have symptoms."

A problem McLellan recognized in New Brunswick is some men may have a hard time getting a referral for a prostate exam when they don't have a primary caregiver.

"I do think that obviously, if you don't have access to primary care, that is an issue," he said.

"Most people aren't going to go seek care at a walk-in clinic for something they're not symptomatic for."

10:22 ​Prostate screening​ Movember means facial hair, but it also means prevention. Dr. Ash McLellan of Fredericton has created a site to help men get checked for prostate cancer. 10:22

McLellan commended the provincial government for the changes announced in its new health plan.

And said he hopes to provide "one small area of access" to preventive care through a new Facebook page called, Prostate Cancer Screening NB.

"I'm from New Brunswick. I love being from here. … So I'm just trying to give a bit back."

"I'm thinking of this as a way of educating men about prostate health."

How it works

McLellan advertises a phone number and email address on the Facebook page and on his website frederictonurology.com that can be used to request an exam.

The page was launched last week and has already generated some queries, he said.

"If they qualify for prostate cancer screening," said McLellan, "we'll organize their blood work at the local health care centre. We're going to see them in person for a prostate exam and then give them some recommendations."

The cost is covered for anyone with a Medicare number.

A spokesperson for other doctors welcomed McLellan's efforts and acknowledged patients in the province face "many barriers" getting timely access to care.

"The New Brunswick Medical Society is supportive of initiatives that provide enhanced access to health services covered by Medicare, including Prostate Cancer Screening NB operated by Dr. Ash McLellan," said Anthony Knight, chief executive officer of the organization.