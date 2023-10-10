Restoring Fredericton's Old Burial Ground — slowly and carefully

Hidden in plain sight in downtown Fredericton, one plot of land is getting some much-needed attention.

The Old Burial Ground is getting a makeover, piece by piece.

"The 884 stones in here take a lot of work," said Ben Walker, the city's assistant director of engineering operations.

Nestled between Brunswick and George streets, the burials were recorded to have taken place from 1787 to 1886, at which point the site became crowded and restrictions on further burials were introduced.

Loyalists, British soldiers, prominent citizens and public officers are among those buried here.

Fredericton's Old Burial Ground is home to 884 known gravestones, and was an active cemetery for a century, dating back to 1787. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC)

"This site has an immense amount of history. It's important that we give it the respect that it deserves, and that's what we're attempting to do," said Walker.

For the past two years, the city has hired a contractor to begin work on restoring the original headstones.

But don't be expecting the work to finish anytime soon.

Work to continue 'likely forever'

They can only restore 10 to 12 headstones a year. And as time goes on, Walker said more stones will fall into decay and need fixing, continuing the cycle.

"It's been ongoing for a few years now and it's going to be ongoing likely forever," said Walker.

While some stones are simply weathered or dirty, others lie in cracked pieces in the grass, having fallen over countless years ago.

WATCH | Restoration continues at Fredericton's Old Burial Ground: Preserving Fredericton’s Old Burial Ground stone by stone Duration 1:30 Featured Video For the past two years the City of Fredericton has been working to restore the nearly 900 headstones in the Old Burial Ground. With the capacity to restore just 12 a year, the project will continue for decades.

"It's a specialty contractor that we need, so when we go out looking for quotes for this stuff, there's only a certain amount of people who are actually qualified to do this work," he said.

An archeologist worked with the city to examine each of the 884 known gravestones in the cemetery, who then recommended them for full restoration, cleaning only, or to be left alone.

Walker said some were so far damaged that attempting to clean or restore them would only damage them further.

"Every stone is a different type of material, so it's not like you could come in and start spraying the stone to clean it up and spray the words," Walker said.

"You need to be very specific in the solutions you use to do that."

Some of the gravestones lie on the ground, cracked and slowly being reclaimed by nature. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC)

As restoration work continues into the fall, Walker said some people might prefer to see the cemetery left untouched while others want each headstone perfectly restored.

But as contractors work on one stone at a time, their finished project will help preserve that history for a little longer.

"When they leave here, it's not going to look brand new, because it isn't," Walker said.

"But it's going to be cleaned up, levelled and protected for hopefully the next 40 to 50 years."