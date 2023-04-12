Officers' Square skating track to open by next January, says Fredericton city staff

A controversial redevelopment of a downtown Fredericton park is set to resume this spring, with city staff expecting to complete much of the landscaping and installation of an ice skating track by the end of this year.

While Officers' Square will remain off limits for the entirety of this summer, it should be ready to welcome the Harvest Music Festival back on its site in September, said Sean Lee, assistant director of engineering and operations for the city.

"What we're going to see is the vision of Officers' Square kind of coming forward as part of this year's construction," said Lee, after presenting an update on the project to councillors during a general council meeting on Tuesday evening.

"There's a lot of work to be done, so we anticipate crews will be moving in late April, early May or so, with the idea they'll be working right through until the end of the year, and our target goal is to have Officers Square open and people able to skate January of 2024."

Lee said work this year will include the planting of trees and perennials to line the perimeter of the park, along with the laying of grass making up "the great lawn" in the centre.

The skating track at Officers Square is expected to be open to the public by next January following construction work this summer, said Sean Lee, assistant director of engineering and operations for the City of Fredericton. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Lighting and power will also be rigged, along with a stage and maintenance building in the northern end of Officers' Square.

The update was the latest to be given on the $10.4-million project, which stoked controversy five years ago, when residents found out the planned redesign would require removing 19 of 23 mature trees on the grounds.

According to the city, the trees needed to go to make way for the renovations. However, pushback from the public led to change plans to save eight of the 19 trees destined for the chipper.

Some heritage advocates also opposed the city's removal of the stone wall and wrought-iron fencing that lined the southern and eastern perimeter of the park, which the city said had to be removed for safety reasons.

Previous work has already been done to replace the walls and wrought-iron fencing.

Eager for opening

Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson, who filled in for Mayor Kate Rogers at Tuesday's meeting, told reporters he was pleased with how work was progressing, despite "the list of complications" that have delayed it.

Fredericton Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson says he's happy with how the Officers' Square redevelopment project has gone, while acknowledging there have been some setbacks. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

"It's great to see, you know, the January start date... for skating and then a full summer use that following summer," Ericson said.

"I think that'll be fantastic. The community certainly misses, you know, an active downtown in that space."

Keeping things dry

Lee said the work on Officers' Square is considering the risk of flooding from the nearby St. John River, which swells in the spring.

He said the great lawn is being raised up to an elevation of eight metres, with the idea that it would be protected from flooding as high as around 8.4 metres along the St. John River.

He said the stage and accompanying electrical equipment will be even higher, at nine metres, which would protect it from any flood levels previously seen.

Looking ahead at next year, Lee said the city is expecting to move forward with a plan to honour Wolastoqey heritage in the redesign.

The southwestern corner of the park has been set aside to be redeveloped based on input from the Wolastoqey Nation and Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation. No specific plans have been agreed to yet, he said.

Lee said a playground and fountain will also be installed in the park during next year's construction season before the redevelopment project is declared complete.