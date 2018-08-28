Officers' Square to undergo archeological impact assessment

An archeological impact assessment will take place in Fredericton's Officers' Square this summer.

Archeologists with the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture will dig several test pits on the national historic site before more work inside the square continues.

"We're working collaboratively on the archeological assessment work and that will help inform the mitigation work we do as we proceed to the next stages of Officers' Square," said Sean Lee, assistant director, engineering and operations, with the City of Fredericton.

The work will begin in June and continue until August.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said it's unclear how the overall project would be affected if historic artifacts are found on the site.

"If something is discovered there will be a discussion and a decision made on how to proceed," said Mayor Mike O'Brien.

"It's speculation at this point to be able to say that it would stop or delay or still proceed with certain dialogue."

Consultations

The department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture said it will engage with First Nations throughout the process and begin a formal Indigenous consultation in the fall.

The city's website says the land near the St. John River was used for centuries by the Wolastoqiyik.

A military compound was established on the land in the late 18th century, and the square was a training ground for British soldiers until 1869.

The plans for Officers' Square call for a skating rink, performance stages, and a water feature, among other additions.

The city will continue the work on the wall that runs along the square this summer.

It is expected to be finished in the fall.