Councillor says Fredericton's north side overlooked for municipal office space

Fredericton's north side hasn't been fairly considered for municipal office space, a city councillor says.

Coun. Dan Keenan believes the city didn't look at Main Street or Union Street when searching for a location of new municipal offices, something he thinks should've been done.

"They are deemed to be part of our urban core and, if it is part of the urban core, we need to treat them like urban core," Keenan said.

At a council meeting on Monday evening, Keenan said he wants the city to use space on those streets because rent is cheaper and it would be easier to avoid buildings with heritage designations.

But he said some people are still hesitant.

"It's a five-minute drive across that bridge to get to the downtown, so I don't think that's a reason not to look at this," he said.

Trina MacDonald, the general manager of Business Fredericton North, said Main Street is one of the fastest growing business areas in the province and adding municipal office spaces could contribute to its growth.

"We're really looking forward to the municipality, as well as the province and the federal government, if they are looking for office space, that they should look to both urban cores, [the north side] being one," MacDonald said.

Trina MacDonald, general manager of Business Fredericton North, said she thinks people see Main Street as a space for businesses, rather than office space. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

She said she thinks people see Main Street as a space for commercial businesses, rather than office space.

"But that's really transitioning and what we need to be aware of is that there are many organizations and companies right now that are putting their head offices and major office space on Main Street," she said.

Keenan said a mix of businesses and office space would encourage people to see the area as part of the city's downtown, something not everyone has accepted.

"I don't think that concept is fully ingrained yet. … It's part of our downtown. It just happens to be that there's a river there that's separating them."