Fredericton police take several into custody after sealing off streets for hours

Fredericton police have taken several people into custody after an incident on Hawkins Street on the north side that kept some streets closed for much of the day.

The investigation is continuing, but police said there is no further threat to the public.

"Further information will be released as the investigation continues," said Alycia Bartlett, police spokesperson. "We appreciate your patience."

After getting reports of someone brandishing a weapon Wednesday morning, police set up several roadblocks in a north-side neighbourhood and told people to say away.

Streets in the area of Brookside Drive and Hawkins Street had an increased police presence starting from at least 10:30 a.m.

Police are currently wrapping up the operation on Hawkins Street and there is no further threat to the public. Several people have been taken into custody, and further information will be released as the investigation continues. We appreciate your patience. —@CityFredPolice

Officers, with their guns drawn, were focused on one apartment building much of the day.

"It's always good for people to stay put, just to keep extra activity at bay," said Bartlett.

Police also asked people to refrain from posting information or photos about police locations.