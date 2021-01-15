Night warming centre opens and quickly closes in downtown Fredericton

A warming centre for homeless people in downtown Fredericton has been shut down just three days after it opened.

The We Care Center opened Friday night in the former Boom! Nightclub on Queen Street.

Operator Joanne Barlow said 30 to 35 people who would otherwise have been out in the cold took shelter there for the past three nights.

Barlow said she was ecstatic when the tenant offered the space late last week, and she was devastated to learn Sunday it would no longer be available.

"I have to break it to these people that they can't go back there," said Barlow. "How am I supposed to do that? … It's horrible."

"All they want is a safe place to lay their head," she said.

Joanne Barlow is a former St. Paul's centre volunteer who's been spearheading an effort to find a new location. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

The renter of the space had offered it on a temporary basis while renovations on her new LGBTQ community centre were stalled and the search continued for a permanent warming centre location.

Diane Wilson said the sudden closure was "due to unforeseen circumstances" beyond her control.

Building owner Martin Mockler said he was in "a situation where it could have affected the insurance of the building."

Barlow said she thought the capacity was 40 to 45 people, but Mockler said with pandemic rules, it's probably more like 10 to 12. And there isn't an appropriate place inside for people to store their carts full of belongings, he said.

"It just didn't work," said Mockler.

"That Boom club space is just way too small ... and it only opens onto Queen Street. So … you get 30 people smoking on the sidewalk."

Diane Wilson is in the process of renovating the former Boom! Nightclub to open a new bar. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

Mockler said he believes "there's a huge issue with homelessness in Fredericton." He said there are more people on the streets this winter than there have been in the past.

More should have been done to address the issue sooner than the middle of January, he said.

Mockler suggested alternate locations, such as parking garages or the basement of the convention centre, would be "more appropriate."

Barlow says she delivered these sleeping bags, which were donated by a local doctor. (Submitted by Joanne Barlow)

A homeless person in Fredericton said Monday morning that she expected there would be a big rush for spots at the out-of-the-cold shelter Monday night.

Angel DeLuca said she stayed at the We Care Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She was disappointed to hear it was closing.

"I just think it really sucks," said DeLuca. "Every time something like this comes around there's always roadblocks thrown up in the way."

"I think it's an important thing to have. There's not enough beds to accommodate all of us. And some of us can't even go to the shelters because we've been banned for life."

Dawn Knowlton and Duke the dog were checking out the new space last Thursday morning. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

Barlow said the people who've been staying there pose no risk.

She got to know many of them last winter while volunteering at the St. Paul's Church warming centre and said she never had a situation where she had to call police.

She said this past weekend went smoothly as well.

"There was no issues at all. They cleaned the sidewalk. They scrubbed the floors. They scrubbed the toilet. They cleaned the bathroom."

Dennis Robertson says he's been living on the streets for a couple of years and a new warming centre would be 'fabulous' news, but he'd like to find a permanent home. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

Dennis Robertson said he was eager to help out at the new warming centre when he found out it was opening.

Robertson said he's been living on the street in Fredericton for a couple of years and an additional nighttime shelter of some kind is "needed, big time."

Robertson tents around the city and carts his belongings around behind his bicycle.

Robertson said he's no longer fearful for his own safety in the cold. But he worries about those who don't have so much as a sleeping bag or dry clothes.

"I've learned to be prepared," he said.

Barlow says Crown Plaza manager Trevor Morgan donated a number of items and a grocery store gift card following the disposal of a tent near the lighthouse last week. (Submitted by Joanne Barlow)

Robertson said he's been asked to move his tent a couple of times and it's a "stressful" experience.

"When you're in a tent it's hard not to accumulate. So then when you're told to move and you've got all this stuff, it's like, Oh my God, panic time."

That's one of the reasons he doesn't really "see eye to eye" with the operators of the other out-of-the-cold emergency shelter.

"When you're on the street, your possessions are all you've got. You can't store anything and you're limited to what you can take in the shelters. You leave it outside you're putting it up for stolen, lost, the city might take it. It's really stressful."

Melissa Nason says that since people learned she lost her tent and belongings this month, a sponsor has come forward who is providing warm meals almost every day and got her a SIM card and phone minutes. She has also reconnected with some family members and is hopeful about finding a permanent home. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

Robertson was hoping the new warming centre would be "less judgmental" and "friendlier." He also hoped they'd have some food there.

St. Paul's didn't open this winter because of pandemic concerns. And Barlow said a lot of the homeless people she met last winter have been sleeping on the streets.

She's been collecting supplies for them and looking around for an alternate overflow venue.

"I went to every church in Fredericton," said Barlow. "I was running in circles and every door was closed on us."

Barlow said a number of people are now working with her to find a new venue.

Volunteers are already lined up, she said, including nurses, a social worker, and final-year psychology students.

Barlow cautioned that she is not affiliated with some other people recently soliciting donations online.