Transit officials are urging users who normally catch a bus on one of Fredericton's steep hills to make their way to either the top or bottom in bad weather — or they'll have to stand and watch as buses pass them by.

Earlier this month, the city made some changes to bus operations that will take effect during extreme winter weather — including not stopping on steep hills like Windsor and Smythe streets.

Meredith Gilbert, the city's transit manager, said riders are encouraged to walk to either the top of the street or the bottom to catch the bus.

The change follows safety concerns raised by some transit drivers and passengers who were concerned about safety. Gilbert said the priority is safety for drivers, passengers and other motorists.

"Our goal here is really to help the public understand … the safety concerns around the movement of these buses," she said.

Gilbert said the buses are heavy and often slide when the roads become slippery or snow-packed.

"It's difficult for them to get started again," Gilbert said.

Kyle MacDonald uses the bus every day from Marysville and calls the new plan 'annoying.' (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Kyle MacDonald lives in Marysville and uses the public service almost daily. He said the new policy will be annoying.

"Even if I was a bus driver, I'd try to stop as close to a stop for them as possible because that would just be a pain for everyone," he said. "Especially for seniors and the elderly."

Sarah Craig also uses transit twice daily.

She said she doesn't live on a hill, but said the new rule is going to be an inconvenience.

"It's going to suck," she said. "So you're going to have walk to the top in a storm or the bottom in the storm? That's terrible."

Bus stops on Windsor and Smythe streets will be most impacted by the new policy. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Craig said the transit service should consider other options.

Gilbert said riders should know that the buses will continue to stop on hills once the roads have been plowed and the drivers feel it's safe to stop.

She said it's hard to predict when the stops on hill will not happen but riders can find updates on the Fredericton Transit Facebook page.

Two other service level standards will be added, including route modification — meaning routes can be changed or disrupted due to inclement weather.

MacDonald said the policy is bad for the seniors and the elderly because of the risks involved in making them walk longer distances in icy conditions. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

The transit service is also recommending that riders waiting for buses at bus stops should stand in the nearest driveway that has been cleared if the stop is inaccessible. Gilbert said to flag down the bus to ensure pick-up.



She says bus stops are cleared within 48 hours of the end of the storm. The policies are in effect from October to May.

So far, the policy has been active during two major storms and Gilbert said there have been no complaints from riders.