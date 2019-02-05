Skip to Main Content
Fredericton hits record high as province warms up — briefly

Warmer temperatures in parts of New Brunswick were setting records in some cities Tuesday.

St. Stephen was province's hot spot for the day, at 12 C

Above normal temperatures were seen in many parts of New Brunswick with Fredericton setting a new record. (Ryan Snoddon/Twitter)

Fredericton high temperature of 10 C beat the old record of 7.8 C, set in 1962. 

The hot spot for the province was St. Stephen, where the temperature reached a balmy 12 C, which was close to a  national record high in Canada.

The coldest spot in New Brunswick was in Charlo, where the temperature reached –3.8 C. 

New Brunswickers shouldn't get used to the warm temperatures. They are expected to drop overnight and remain below freezing for the rest of the week. 

