Fredericton hits record high as province warms up — briefly

Warmer temperatures in parts of New Brunswick were setting records in some cities Tuesday.

Fredericton high temperature of 10 C beat the old record of 7.8 C, set in 1962.

What a warm up! Nova Scotia & New Brunswick highs through 4pm this afternoon. Noteworthy: St. Stephen is one of the hot spots in the country right now at 12.0! (Cap-d'Espoir, QC is 12.2°) Also, #Fredericton has set a new record for Feb 5th. Records since 1953.

The hot spot for the province was St. Stephen, where the temperature reached a balmy 12 C, which was close to a national record high in Canada.

The coldest spot in New Brunswick was in Charlo, where the temperature reached –3.8 C.

New Brunswickers shouldn't get used to the warm temperatures. They are expected to drop overnight and remain below freezing for the rest of the week.