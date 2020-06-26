New food market couldn't come at a better time for Fredericton-area vendors

There's a new home for food vendors in Fredericton who haven't had a place to operate since the Northside Market closed permanently at the beginning of April.

Ten of the outdoor mini buildings that were once part of the weekend market on Fredericton's north side, are now set up at the new "Food Market at the EX" on the exhibition grounds.

The coronavirus outbreak closed the Northside Market permanently, and just across the St. John River, it also forced the cancellation of all of the events at the exhibition grounds this year.

Mike Vokey is with the exhibition association, and said the timing couldn't have been better.

Mike Vokey is with the exhibition association. He said all of the vendors should be open next weekend. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"We were looking at ways to reinvent and reuse the property, and facility, and continue to generate income for the non-profit organization," Vokey said.

The exhibition purchased the mini buildings and put out a call to the former vendors at the Northside Market, Vokey said he was "overwhelmed" with the response.

Vokey said of the ten booths, six are from the Northside Market, and others are vendors that were without a home this summer because of COVID-19 cancellations.

He said there's a wait list of 30 other vendors looking for space at the exhibition.

Dan Cornford is the owner of Dan's BBQ Sausages — Cornford has run the business for nearly nine years out of the Northside Market. He said the last couple of months have been hard.

"It was devastating for everybody," he said. "This is my sole means of supporting me and my family, and when it closed, it left a big gap."

The new market at the exhibition grounds in Fredericton is a new home for many vendors who haven't been able to open because of the coronavirus shutdown. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Cornford said government programs like the CERB payment helped, but said things were still tight.

"As soon as we got wind that this was opening up, we all jumped on the bandwagon…. we just couldn't wait to get back into it," Cornford said.

Not all the vendors are opening this weekend. Some are still putting final touches on the booths.

At opening on Friday, only two of the ten vendors were open, but about half are expected to open this weekend.

Scott Mann was one of the first people in line shortly after the market opened on Friday, and was eager to order from one of his favourite vendors, Country Fried, which used to be at the Northside Market.

"We're definitely overjoyed that they reopened here," Mann said as he waited for his order.

The new market is open weekly Friday to Sunday.