As province goes green, Fredericton to host N.B. Day celebrations

Get ready to celebrate New Brunswick Day with live music, large crowds and fireworks.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on public festivities for the holiday last year, the provincial government, in collaboration with the City of Fredericton and St. Mary's First Nation, will be hosting 12 hours of events around the city beginning at 10 a.m. AT on Monday.

"Being the capital city... I would think that it's the place to celebrate the opening to green, and in addition to the celebrations, it's also a way to say thanks to everyone who has helped get us to this place, particularly front-line workers, but just all the residents of New Brunswick," said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers, during Monday evening's regular council meeting.

The council meeting agenda package says events will kick off at St. Mary's First Nation's old reserve grounds at 10 a.m. and go until noon.

Events will then move to the green space between the Beaverbrook Art Gallery and the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge and will include performances by The Calithumpians and other live performers, activities for children, formal ceremonies, and then fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

The Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge will also be used as the site of an exhibit for local artists to showcase their work, according to the agenda package.

Some roads will be closed to accommodate the events, including the Westmorland Street Bridge from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, to allow for the fireworks to be launched from there.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said planning for the events has been underway for about six weeks. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC file photo)

In a follow-up interview, Rogers said more details about the schedule will be announced Tuesday.

"It's been really wonderful organizing this because it's been a multi-partnered organizing committee, and I would say we've had a lot of fun. It's been exciting to work together on something so positive, celebrating our province right here in the capital city," she said.

Rogers said planning for the event has been going on for about six weeks, with much of it contingent on the province upping its vaccination numbers and moving to the green phase of its reopening.

Last Friday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced the province would be ending the emergency order, effectively ending the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as limits on gatherings and requirements around face masks.

In a news release, the Government of New Brunswick invited the public to take part in the festivities to honour the province's history, cultures and achievements.

"This year, a special focus will be on Stepping Forward for My New Brunswick – a celebration of how far we've come as a province since the start of the pandemic," the release said.

The release said more details will be shared on Tuesday.