Trying to make ends meet, this N.B. guitarist is feeling the blues

By any metric it's been a great few years for the Fredericton band The Hypochondriacs.

The country-rockabilly group has released two albums, performed headlining sets at Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival, as well as at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, and they embarked on their first U.S. tour.

But success and wealth aren't the same thing, something the band's guitarist, Connor Fox, knows first hand.

Recently, the 23-year-old took to Facebook to share the struggle of being an artist, while trying to hold down a normal job. He joined the band right out of high school and has been playing guitar since he was a kid.

"Everyone's got bills to pay and having to do so in fields unrelated to what I love is dimming my candle a bit," said Fox.

Fox is a member of Fredericton-based rockabilly band The Hypochondriacs. The group is releasing a new album and performing headlining sets on an international tour. But not a lot of bands make a full-time living that way. (Mathieu Savidant/submitted)

In an interview with Information Morning in the Summer, Fox said it's getting more difficult to make a living as a touring musician, something that's been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Trying to pay your bills in ways that are sort of unrelated to your passion, which mine would be obviously music, it just got a little bit discouraging," said Fox.

When people think of touring musicians they inevitably think of the bigger names who can fill large arenas and stadiums and who generally have much of the work of touring and producing music handled for them.

But for smaller acts, that's not the case.

"You kind of work for yourself," said Fox.

Connor Fox joined the The Hypochondriacs right out of high school and has been playing the guitar since he was a kid. (Cindy Grant/CBC)

Fox says instruments, studio time and even merchandise require a massive initial investment from bands.

"There is a lot of spending that goes on," said Fox. "It's harder to make money doing that sort of thing."

Fox said it was encouraging to see so many people sympathize with his post and that his band is behind him.

"I don't want it to come across as a lack of ambition or anything towards [the band,]" said Fox.

"Because, you know, I have full faith in the band and I'm super excited for everything we've got coming."

While many people get into music with dreams of becoming a rock star, selling out stadiums and having their albums hit number one on the charts, Fox's dreams are a little more grounded.

"Just to be able to put my all my energy into one thing ... playing music and not having to worry about missing rent," he said.

A challenge for many N.B. musicians

Fox is not the only musician to face the pressure of making a living on music alone.

"In general, it's always a challenge for an artist to have to stick it out, right?" said Jean Surette, executive director of Music N.B., an organization for musicians in the province.

"It's not going to come quickly, and those who do get success early and quickly are few and far between," he said.

Jean Surette, executive director of Music N.B., says that musicians and bands across the province are feeling the struggle of making a living without having to turn to a second job. (Annie-France Noël/submitted)

Surette said that being a musician in New Brunswick is challenging enough due to its rural nature, but the pandemic has only amplified issues. He pointed to increased gas costs in the past year as a burden on the price of touring, which goes along with already high venue and recording fees.

Many artists are now having to choose between spending money on touring or producing new music.

He said artists have diversified their work to include teaching and doing studio work, but the challenging industry still "leads to artists needing to find jobs to to fill in the gaps."

As to ways the public can help the music scene in New Brunswick stay afloat, going out to shows is most important, Surette said.

"And we always tell folks, you know, yes, go see shows, but buy stuff from artists, buy merch, buy their album."

Additional income from sales of albums and t-shirts at shows can make a difference, he said. And at the end of the day, making it as a musician in New Brunswick is still possible.

"I think it is viable, it's just the way you have to plan, give it some thought and tough it through," Surette said.

"It's not always easy."

As for Fox, he found a tremendous amount of support after making his post, including comments from other musicians on how to find work in the music field when the band's not touring or recording.

"People just saying, you know, don't give up on your dreams and and hang in there ... there's all sorts of opportunities."