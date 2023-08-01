Fredericton museum launches virtual exhibit and walking tour celebrating Black history

The streets of downtown Fredericton are now part of an exhibit about Black New Brunswickers.

Starting Aug. 1, Emancipation Day, the Fredericton Region Museum is offering walking tours of the city's connections to Black history.

"Seeing so much shared about the history of downtown and old buildings and locations, I see a very obvious lack of Black history being shared," said Jennifer Dow, a historian who is leading the tours.

She's a board member of REACH in New Brunswick, which stands for Remembering Each African Cemetery's History. The non-profit group has worked with the museum on the exhibit since 2018.

Dow hopes to reach a wider audience and share how diverse the lives of Black New Brunswickers have been.

The tour will highlight sites of Black-owned businesses from the past and "a lot of other very fascinating locations that are well-known for other history but have not been, until now, associated with Black history," Dow said.

Launch on Emancipation Day

Tuesday's start of both the virtual and walking exhibits is "a given," Dow said, because Emancipation Day celebrations "have always happened in our community."

Emancipation Day marks the day in 1834 when the Slavery Abolition Act went into effect in the British empire.

The exhibit, Our Black Heritage: Early Black Settlers of York and Sunbury Counties 1983-present, expanded to an online option Tuesday.

It aims to tell the stories of Black New Brunswickers who struggled against servitude and oppression and how they responded with determination and perseverance, the museum's website says.

Jennifer Dow, a historian and board member of REACH in New Brunswick, has been working on the Black heritage exhibit at the museum since 2018. She will be leading weekly walking tours on Black history in downtown Fredericton until September. (Jennifer Dow/submitted)

The exhibit includes artifacts, archival documents, individual and family stories, excerpts from oral histories, newspaper accounts and photographs, according to the museum's website.

By sharing stories of individual community members, the museum can "tell their story with a name and humanize them, rather than them just being an enslaved person. But it's also balanced by telling the stories of some of the residents that may not have been enslaved when they came here," Dow said.

One of the stories highlighted in the exhibit is that of Nancy, an enslaved woman who escaped her captor in the Fredericton area in 1786. She was later recaptured, but in 1800 there was a trial for her freedom by two Fredericton lawyers, Samuel Denny Street and Ward Chipman. She did not gain her freedom in the end, but the trial became famous.

How Black people were treated in New Brunswick varied greatly by location, Dow said.

Communities in the Mactaquac and Queensbury areas often welcomed Black people. Through her research, she found pay stubs showing employed free Black people working in downtown Fredericton in the years before slavery was ended in 1834.

The exhibit tells individual stories of Black people both enslaved and free, but also grapples with the reality of New Brunswick's connections to slavery.

"The founding fathers of the city of Fredericton, almost every one of them, was an enslaver early on," Dow said.

Focus on Black joy

Dow said that what stands out most from working on the exhibit are the instances of Black joy.

She says too often Black history is shared from the negative events and things that happened to them, without necessarily including moments of joy and celebration.

In crafting the walking tour, Dow highlights "events and gatherings and the different ways that the Black community always has managed to come together and just celebrate being a community and being here and being family."

The Black heritage exhibit at the Fredericton Regional Museum has been expanded to a virtual exhibit and a walking tour. The tour and exhibit showcase the diverse experience of Black New Brunswickers throughout the province's past. (Fredericton Regional Museum/submitted)

Some of this joy has even come from Dow and her own family.

Her family's connections to Lower Queensbury, just upriver from Fredericton, speaks to the diversity of the Black experience in New Brunswick, she said.

"My second great-grandfather, when he passed away in 1938, his obituary states he was one of the oldest, most respected members of the community," Dow said, highlighting how he was welcomed into the community.

Aside from her own family, Dow is grateful to the many members of the Black community in the province who have helped share stories to shape the exhibit.

"It shows very much how even though many years have passed, how there are certain things that have not changed at all in the experience of Black New Brunswickers," Dow said.

"But it will also show in other aspects how much has changed and how far we have come."

The walking tours will take place every Thursday evening until September, and the virtual exhibit can be found on the museum's website.