RCMP officer describes discovery of Sisson's body

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

In the second week of the murder trial of Robby Polchies in Fredericton, RCMP officers testified about finding the body of Corey Sisson and a spent shotgun shell near the remains.

A similar spent shell was found when the RCMP searched an apartment on Barton Crescent, where Robby Polchies' medicare card was also found.

Polchies, 34, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused of killing Sisson on July 29, 2019. His trial began last week in Fredericton and is scheduled to last until mid-November.

Sisson, 19, was reported missing on July 30, 2019. Last week, Sisson's mother, Hannah London, testified that he had lived a troubled lifestyle that involved hard drugs for several years.

The RCMP officer who found Sisson's body on Aug. 10, 2019, told the court Monday that it was in a state of decomposition when he discovered it and it couldn't be immediately identified.

Spent 12-gauge shotgun shell found near the body. (Lauren Bird )

Lead investigator Const. Eric Dupuis said RCMP were carrying on with a search the Fredericton Police had started the day before.

Dupuis searched a side trail off a dirt road near Route 10 in Noonan, the site that Polchies' then-girlfriend – Jahradd (Jo) Williams – had led police to on Aug. 9.

Dupuis described a strong, distinct odour coming from the area as he searched.

"It was a strong smell, it was really ... getting to you," he said.

Dupuis described to the court a small clearing in the side trail that looked like it was once an unofficial dumping ground.

"When we arrived to the opening, to my left, I could see a blue tarp," he said.

Dupuis said he peeled it back and a body was revealed.

Dupuis told the court the body had decomposed significantly, with decayed flesh and exposed bones.

"Part of it had no skin left. You could see the bare bones," he said.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Dupuis described the clothing on the body as red shorts and a dark-coloured T-shirt. Sisson was pictured wearing red shorts and a dark-coloured shirt in security footage from Tim Hortons the day before he was reported missing.

Dupuis said the body was so decayed, it couldn't be moved for fear it would be damaged.

The RCMP called the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for help. A loader and operator were sent to the crime scene later that day.

Dupuis said the bucket of the loader was used to scoop up the body, along with several inches of rock and dirt beneath it. Using a piece of plywood, officers on site were able to manoeuvre the remains into a body bag.

Dupuis said a spent 12-gauge shotgun shell was found about three metres away from the body by RCMP Sgt. Graham Boswall of Forensic Identification Services.

The shell matches one later found in a bedside table in an apartment at Barton Crescent on the northside, where Polchies was living at the time.

Boswall, who is now located in Brandon, Man., testified over video conferencing. He said the RCMP received a warrant to search the Barton Crescent apartment the evening of Aug. 11.

In his testimony, he identified several pieces of evidence, including clothing that is similar to the clothing worn by Williams and Polchies on images from the security cameras at the Pepper Creek G-Mart on July 29, 2019.

He also identified the spent shotgun shell, adding that it is very similar to the one found at the crime scene.

Court continues Tuesday.

