Preliminary inquiry in murder case adjourned until November

The case of a Fredericton woman charged with first-degree murder has been adjourned until November.

Angela April Walsh is charged with first degree murder in the death of Clark Ernest Greene in April of last year.

A preliminary inquiry was scheduled for Thursday but postponed so the defence could gather more information.

Both defence lawyer T.J. Burke and Crown Prosecutor Karen Lee requested the inquiry be postponed. Judge Julian Dickson granted the request.

Walsh, who is also known as Ali Morningstar, was in court Thursday morning.

Angela April Walsh is also known as Ali Morningstar. (Facebook)

She was handcuffed and wore an orange sweater. She has been in custody since she was arrested in May of last year.

Greene's body was found on April 15 shortly after 8 a.m. in Wilmot Park in Fredericton.

Police have said that Greene had been "significantly injured" but have not disclosed how he died.

Zachary Murphy is also being charged with first degree murder in the case.

His trial is set to begin in November.

