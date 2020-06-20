Fredericton baseball players back on the field

On a scorching Saturday afternoon in Fredericton, N.B., a baseball field is full of life again, and it almost looks normal.

It's only a practice, and there's no one watching — just 20 players and coaches getting back in the swing of things, throwing the ball and running drills.

Fredericton Minor Baseball Association has been holding tryouts over the past few days getting their teams set to compete in the upcoming season, a process that's about six weeks behind any other year.

The association got the go-ahead to start holding practices on June 12 when the province said low-contact sports could resume.

On Friday, the government said all organized sports are allowed with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, except the Campbellton region which still has stricter restrictions.

Baseball players in Fredericton are practising again following the COVID-19 lockdown, keeping a safe distance apart during the drills. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It was a long three months," Tyler Wiwchar, executive director for Fredericton Minor Baseball, said about the uncertainty around the season.

Wiwchar said it was nerve-racking trying to get back to the game while keeping all the health guidelines in place.

The association follows directives from Baseball New Brunswick, and had to submit an operations plan to the office and the city of Fredericton. It includes physical distancing and disinfecting baseballs.

Wiwchar said how the game is played won't change much, but there will be some changes.

Tyler Wiwchar is the executive director of Fredericton Minor Baseball Assocation. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Teams will be responsible for bringing their own balls, the umpire will be in a different location and the catcher will be spaced farther away from the batter.

There will be changes behind the scenes as well.

Wiwchar said players are asked COVID-19 screening questions when arriving at the field. All of the equipment has to be sanitized.

"Meaning baseballs, bases, tees, helmets, catcher gear — anything like that," Wiwchar said. He added that players aren't allowed to chew gum or eat sunflower seeds this season.

Coaches have to remind players to maintain physical distancing during workouts and drills.

The changes don't bother players like Max Grant, 18, who's happy to have baseball back in his life again.

Max Grant was playing against major league players at spring training in Fort Lauderdale when the COVID-19 shutdown began. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Grant was recruited by Canisius College in Buffalo, so he's glad to be able to practise again.

"Oh, it was obviously exciting because it's the thing you love to do — it's basically what summer is all about," he said.

Grant was playing against major league players on Team Canada in Fort Lauderdale during spring training when COVID-19 started. It sent him back home to Fredericton earlier than scheduled.

But Grant is glad to have been able to play some games at the camp before it closed.

It's a similar story for Jackson Wilson, 18, who was playing baseball for a school in Alberta when the lockdown started.

Wilson said he expects things to be different this summer, but he's relieved to be on the field again.

"It's not going to be the same baseball that I played my whole life, but I think it will be good," Wilson said.

Fredericton Minor Baseball Association will continue to hold practices for the next week or so and will wait to hear from Baseball New Brunswick when games can be played. The association hopes that will be at the start of July.